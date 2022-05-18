Teens participate in Youth Job Fair at Velma Young Community Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Teens in Queen City got the opportunity to participate in a job fair earlier today.

Teens came out to the Velma Young Center and had the chance to talk to some people about their future. Representatives from different businesses as well as some from MCC were present to talk to students. One representative hopes the job fair will help give students confidence.

What I’m hoping they take away from this is confidence, confidence within themselves, confidence in making choices in their lives, confidence with knowing that I am important that they took the time out for this job fair for me and to take advantage of those opportunities.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.