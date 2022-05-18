Advertisement

Teens participate in Youth Job Fair at Velma Young Community Center

Gives teens to chance to think about their future
Youth Job Fair
Youth Job Fair(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 17, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Teens in Queen City got the opportunity to participate in a job fair earlier today.

Teens came out to the Velma Young Center and had the chance to talk to some people about their future. Representatives from different businesses as well as some from MCC were present to talk to students. One representative hopes the job fair will help give students confidence.

