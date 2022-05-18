Teens participate in Youth Job Fair at Velma Young Community Center
Gives teens to chance to think about their future
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Teens in Queen City got the opportunity to participate in a job fair earlier today.
Teens came out to the Velma Young Center and had the chance to talk to some people about their future. Representatives from different businesses as well as some from MCC were present to talk to students. One representative hopes the job fair will help give students confidence.
