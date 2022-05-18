Threefoot Brewing receives award, adds business hours

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Threefoot Brewery opened nine months ago and business is booming. They recently received an award that shines a spotlight on the company’s innovation and push forward. They’re also adding new business hours.

“We really want to be good at what we’re doing,” General Manager Jerome Trahan said.

Since it opened in August of last year, Threefoot Brewing has taken off. Meridianites and travelers alike have supported the homegrown business from the very beginning.

“Things have been moving rapidly for us. We are continually brewing new brews,” Trahan said. “As those are sold, they go away. Some we bring back and some we do as a collaboration with other brewers in Mississippi.”

Threefoot Brewing recently received recognition from Craft Beer Marketing Awards for its rebranding. Before the brewery opened, they operated through contract brewing and their logo included the Threefoot Building. The owner, who’s also an architect, designed the original logo. When they opened in downtown, that logo evolved into what it is today.

“It represents architecture; if you look at it a certain way it looks like the corner of a building as an axon,” Owner John Purdy explained. “It also has ‘3′ and ‘F’, Threefoot brewing and then it represents a piece of grain which is a primary ingredient in brewing.”

Designed by Tyler Cristobal, the new branding allowed them to modernize their presence in Meridian. With so many things revolving around the name Threefoot, they thought this was an innovative way to move forward.

“We wanted to have a unique look. We wanted us to be different. We wanted to set ourselves apart,” Purdy said. “We wanted to represent our community in a modern way that was simple,”

With food and more than a dozen beers on tap at any given time, Threefoot Brewing is expanding. They are serving lunch two days a week with plans to add more.

“You’ll see us gradually adding days and you’ll see specials pop out,” Trahan said. “The one thing we don’t want is for people to come here for lunch and have a bad experience. We want to get good at it. We want to be good at what we’re doing.”

Hours for Threefoot Brewing are listed below:

Sunday - Closed

Monday - Closed

Tuesday 4–10PM

Wednesday 4–10PM

Thursday 4–10PM

Friday 11AM-2PM (lunch), 4–10PM

Saturday 11AM–10PM

