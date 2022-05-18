Funeral services for Wanda Louise Bell Busby will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home.

Wanda Louise Bell Busby, age 70, joined her heavenly Father on May 17, 2022, while sleeping at her home in Needham, AL. She was born in Crossett, AR on July 29, 1951 to her parents, JC and Inez Bell. She married CH Busby on February 3, 2000, and they spent the next 22 years building a home to nurture their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a proud grandmother that would do anything for her family or friends of her family. Wanda was truly happy for others and shared her pride often through kind words offered to friends and family.

Wanda was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church until her health began to fail, but she continued to love and support her Church and missed fellowshipping with her church family. She loved spending her time completing word searches, planting and growing flowers, and admiring nature, especially watching hummingbirds from her front porch. Her absolute favorite pastime was visiting family, which often involved a spirited game of dominos, marbles, or cards, a tradition passed down from her parents. Another family tradition made her a lover of Coca Cola, and you could count on her to have a stash nearby. If you were lucky, she would share a Coke with visiting family and friends.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Wayne Sheffield.

She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, CH; Five children, Angela Osburn (Wade) of Campground, AL, Daniel Busby of Needham, AL, Tiffany Strebeck (Barry) of Crossett, AR, Jennifer Whatley of Atmore, AL, Tonda Shropshire (Skip) of Mobile, AL; Three sisters, Gloria Deal (Gayle) and Becky Wheeler (Ronnie) of Crossett, AR, Marsha Sheffield of Meridian, MS and one brother, James Bell of Pennington, AL; Ten grandchildren, Patrick, Tyler, Heather (JT), Dakota, Kim, Dalton, Chelsea (Logan), Samantha, Bentley and April; Eight great-grandchildren, Natalie, Hannah, Stetson, Cohen, Landon, Caden, Grayson, Julian and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.