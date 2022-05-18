Advertisement

We can expect record-challenging heat the next couple of days

Record challenging heat
Record challenging heat(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of the month has experienced above average temperatures, and the heat is still ramping up. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s through Friday, which could break a record.

Once dewpoint temperatures are factored in, it will feel like close to 100 degrees through the afternoons. Luckily, we do get relief from the heat heading into the weekend.

Saturday will bring us a chance of rain ahead of a cold front that will pass through Sunday. As it crosses, rain chances increase for the last day of the weekend. Once the front passes, temperatures get much cooler and 80s return.

Next week temperatures will remain in the 80s and showers stick around.

