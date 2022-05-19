Another hot day in store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The heat is still on. Highs today will reach the mid 90s as we head into the afternoon. Dress light, find ways to stay cool, and drink plenty of water so you will stay hydrated during the day. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s.

If you are not a fan of the heat, rain relief is on the way. This weekend, showers come into the area starting Saturday around the afternoon time. So, be sure to keep your rain gear handy. Sunday, a cold front passes through increasing the chance for rain. Locally heavier rain is possible, so we will monitor the potential for flooding. The rain will continue into much of next week, and it could add to the flood concerns.

So as for the rain relief, expect 80s by Sunday due to clouds and rain.

