Advertisement

CDC issues new warning about ticks

The CDC is issuing a new warning against ticks this summer season.
The CDC is issuing a new warning against ticks this summer season.
By Melanie Layden
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s getting warmer outside and that means tick season is upon us. The CDC is issuing a new warning against ticks this summer season. It said the number of cases in the last 10 years has doubled and if you don’t catch a tick bite in time, it could potentially turn deadly.

Scientists say that ticks are spreading more than ever before and even migrating northward. Ticks usually like hot, humid climates, which makes them common to find in the southeastern U.S.

Tick species are multiplying and in turn the number of tick-borne illnesses is growing.
There’s one tick that’s more dangerous than the others – the lone-star tick.

This one can trigger a serious meat allergy, the Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and it can cause severe itching, throat swelling and even death if not treated.

Meanwhile, other types of tick bites can cause Lyme disease, which can affect the heart and nervous system.

Also, it’s no longer just those wooded areas you need to watch out for. Doctors said they’re seeing more and more cases from places like golf courses and playgrounds.

Your best defense against ticks is to wear long sleeves and pants if you go hiking and use repellent if you plan to be outside for several hours.

In the hot summer months ahead, always be sure to shake off your clothes and check yourself from head-to-toe when you come inside.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19
Structure fire on May 18th.
Early morning structure fire on Whippoorwill Rd.
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2022

Latest News

A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected...
Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs worldwide, EU says
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test