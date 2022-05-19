Advertisement

Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better

Dr. Mark Corkins says the kids hospitalized due to a baby formula shortage are doing better, with one already home. (CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee child who was being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for complications brought on by the formula shortage has been released from the hospital.

Le Bonheur officials said the toddler-aged child was released Tuesday, WMC reported.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Corkins treated that child and a preschool-aged child. He said both are living with intestinal conditions and require special formula in their diets.

The children were admitted to Le Bonheur for treatment after their particular formula became impossible to find on store shelves.

The preschool-aged child remains in stable condition.

“They’re doing much better. Actually, we have one home and one’s pretty much ready to go home now,” Corkins said Thursday to CNN. “We’ve gotten supply from one of the alternate manufacturers of an amino acid-based formula, which is what these children needed.”

