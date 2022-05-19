City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:12 AM on May 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:17 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:01 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.