City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2022

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JIDEROUS D FORBES1999705 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JASON JEFFERIES19874600 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
KAYLA KILLINGSWORTH19882442 PINE GROVE RD PENNINGTON, ALDUI
CRAIG M TOOLE19932107 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
STACY S ROBINSON19723608 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
HAYLEIGH THOMAS1995DUI OTHER

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:12 AM on May 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:17 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:01 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

