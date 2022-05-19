City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2022
Published: May. 19, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JIDEROUS D FORBES
|1999
|705 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JASON JEFFERIES
|1987
|4600 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|KAYLA KILLINGSWORTH
|1988
|2442 PINE GROVE RD PENNINGTON, AL
|DUI
|CRAIG M TOOLE
|1993
|2107 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|STACY S ROBINSON
|1972
|3608 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|HAYLEIGH THOMAS
|1995
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:12 AM on May 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:17 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:01 AM on May 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.