Crimenet 05_19_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesha Vonshell Mosley.

Mosley is a 41-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 270 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of conspiracy.

If you know where Mosley can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

