Advertisement

Crimenet 05_19_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesha Vonshell Mosley.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesha Vonshell Mosley.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Lakesha Vonshell Mosley.

Mosley is a 41-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 270 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of conspiracy.

If you know where Mosley can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19
Structure fire on May 18th.
Early morning structure fire on Whippoorwill Rd.
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2022

Latest News

Thirteen seniors from Lauderdale County high schools, Meridian High and Lamar were awarded $300...
Marion PD Foundation awards scholarships to 13 seniors
METRO Ambulance
National EMS Week
Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Chad Chig Martin
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program