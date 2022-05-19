The heat continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been seeing record matching hot temperatures and that’s continu9ing for today and into tomorrow. If you have any outdoor plans do not forget to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity, and wear light clothing.

Do not worry because we will be cooling off this weekend as showers and storms will be moving into our area. Sunday we will have our best chance for thunderstorms as a cold front will be moving into our area. So along with the showers, we will temperatures drop into the lower 80s which is a great cool off compared to the record matching temperatures that we have seen.

Do not forget to keep that umbrella at the ready this weekend and dress light as those temperatures will be hot heading into the weekend.

