Katie Britt, Gov. Kay Ivey lead in exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Katie Britt holds a slim lead over Rep. Mo Brooks in the Republican primary for the open Alabama U.S. Senate seat in our exclusive new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News poll conducted by Cygnal, but Mike Durant is close behind and only 6 percentage points separate the 3 contenders--only 2 of whom will make what looks to be an almost certain runoff.

The new poll of 634 likely Alabama Republican primary voters finds 31% plan to vote for Britt, 29% for Brooks, and 24% for Durant. That’s a 1% decrease for Britt, a 6% increase for Brooks, and a 3% increase for Durant from our last poll conducted May 6th. With a margin of error of 4% in this latest poll, the 6 percentage point separation from 1st to 3rd in this race could be considered a virtual tie heading into the final few days of the primary campaign.

Exclusive new Gray TV/Ala. Daily News poll by Cygnal (WBRC)

What could shake up this race in its final days? An endorsement from former President Trump, at least according to the voters we polled. Trump pulled his endorsement from Brooks one day after our poll in March showed Brooks a distant 3rd, and we asked voters in this new poll what effect a Trump endorsement of Britt or Durant would have on their support. Our polling shows a Trump endorsement of Britt would leave her support virtually unchanged (32% with a Trump endorsement vs. 31% now without it), but would be a big boost to Durant (33% support with a Trump endorsement vs. 24% now without one---and Britt slips from 31% now to 24% if Trump endorses Durant according to this group of voters).

In the GOP primary for Governor, incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey maintains a big lead, but is still under the 50% +1 threshold to avoid a runoff---earning 48% of support from this group of voters---an 8% increase from our last poll. Businessman Tim James remains in 2nd with 16% support, down 2% from our last poll and just ahead of former Ambassador Lindy Blanchard--who pulls 13% support, down 2% from our last poll and within the margin of error of a tie with James.

While voter interest in both races appears high, 10% of voters in the Senate primary and 11% of voters in the Governor’s primary race tell us they remain undecided----votes that could be crucial to deciding who makes a Senate runoff and whether Gov. Ivey faces a runoff.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler leads the GOP primary for Secretary of state with 20% support, while state Rep. Wes Allen is close behind with 16%---and 59% of voters remain undecided about this race.

Greg Cook (33%) leads Debra Jones (19%) in the primary race for a state Supreme Court seat---that race won’t go to a runoff and is winner take all for the GOP nomination.

Fighting inflation (29%) remains the top issue motivating these voters, followed by stopping illegal immigration (17%), and creating jobs (15%).

