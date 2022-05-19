Lady Rockets softball wins 5A state title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets beat East Central 14-4 to win the 2022 5A state championship. The game was concluded in five innings after the Rockets lead by 10 which would proceed to the team running on the field for celebration.

The Lady Rockets were given the championship banner as they celebrate their ninth consecutive state title win. (WTOK Sports)

“I told them that’s what we were looking for. The next person to get the hit and score the two runs to end the game,” Lady Rockets head coach Zachary Sanders said. “It was just a relief. I want to thank all the seniors. Me and Coach Petty you know we’re just trying to keep things going the way they have been going for the past 10 years” he said.

Neshoba Central swept the championship series rematch against the Hornets just like they did in 2021 and during the postgame celebration, Lanaya Henry was name the MVP.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to do. I was so shocked because honestly, we have a lot of doubters this year because we are such a young team and everybody didn’t think we would make it but we had to prove them wrong,” Henry said.

History was made at Southern Miss as with this win, the Lady Rockets have won nine consecutive championships. An incredible achievement that was earned by a once in a lifetime group.

“It’s just I guess I guess you could say unbelievable to have the type of athletes that we’ve got,” coach Sanders said, “You know they work every day, they do what you ask them to do. They just you know, it’s whatever coach wants,” he said.

A dynasty at Neshoba Central as now the Lady Rockets will look to stop, drop, and Rocket rumble for state title number 10.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.