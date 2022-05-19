Marion PD Foundation awards scholarships to 13 seniors

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirteen seniors from Lauderdale County high schools, Meridian High and Lamar were awarded $300 scholarships for their academic achievements Thursday by the Marion Police Department Foundation.

One Meridian student who died tragically in a shooting, Brandarius Boler, was also remembered as the foundation reached out to his family.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis shared why helping young people is important to him.

“If I’m able to help them and do something good for them, I’m going to do it,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis. “I had seen the story of the tragic incident of the young man. Instantly, I knew that we had to do something to try to help the family, be there with them, and just comfort them. Brandarius is going to be a part of us for as long as I am with Marion PD Foundation.”

“It is one of the best events that I love to be a part of. We have 13 graduates that are going to be recognized. It’s not just the students that are around Marion; there are students all around Lauderdale County. I think it’s very important that we continue to highlight our youth during this time,” said Marion Mayor Larry Gill.

The presentation was made at the Hamasa Shriners building, where friends and family cheered on the high school graduates. Each student was selected due to academic excellence shown in and outside of the classroom. Chief Davis said he hopes to make this an annual event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.