Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

James Johnson has been working for the North Lauderdale Water Association for the last 13 years. However, he’s better known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.

If you see his truck and trailer on any given day, you probably wouldn’t think much about it. But once Johnson opens it up and you see the contents, your eyes will likely light up. James calls it his rolling museum.

It began years ago with his love of cars and just kept growing. With the help of his family, he built full scale dragsters from scratch that will still run. He then combined his love for cars and Coca-Cola into a full-time hobby of collecting.

“It’s like my secretary Linda Green got me started on Coca-Cola,” said Johnson. “Then I got with another lady, Penny at the flea market out there on Highway 45 and I started adding on to it. Jeb McKee started selling me old school Coca-Cola car and everything just went off the chain ever since. I just made a museum out of it.”

James’ collection has grown over the years. He frequents flea markets for what he calls new and old school coca cola collectibles. It’s a hobby he enjoys and doesn’t make any money doing. He just enjoys showing off his collection to others. His trailer is all but full, but he won’t be getting a bigger one.

“I thought about getting a bigger trailer but I like that trailer just like it is. It pulls great without any hesitation or nothing. Everything is set up. “

“What’s your favorite drink?” I asked. “Coke,” naturally was the reply.

So the next time you see James Johnson around town, take some time out and enjoy his collection and maybe a refreshment with him. Just make sure and ask for a coke.

