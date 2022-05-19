Mississippi State defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, visited Meridian and talked about upcoming season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett, visited the Bulldog Shop in downtown Meridian on Thursday.

Coach Arnett got to talk with fans about the up coming season and how the recruiting process has been going.

“All but two of our signee’s on defense this last class are Mississippi kids,” said Arnett. “Every year this state produces the best defensive talent in the entire country. Obviously when you are a defensive coach, when you have the honor and privilege of getting to coach here at this fine university which has such a rich defensive tradition, you know you better invest all your time recruiting those in state kids because they are the ones who are going to play the best football for you.”

Coach Arnett helped to pick up Lake High School football player Kalvin Dinkins to add to his defense. Recruiting local is a big target of his every year.

Arnett helped lead Mississippi State to leading the SEC with the fewest first downs allowed in the 2021 season.

Mississippi State opens their football season when the host Memphis on September 3rd.

