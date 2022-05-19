Mrs. Sandra Dianne Hicks Boyette

Graveside services for Mrs. Sandra H. Boyette will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery, with Reverend Dennis Lewellyn officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Boyette, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Mrs. Boyette was an active member of the Civitan Club of Meridian and the Red Hat’s Society.

Mrs. Boyette is survived by her husband, Benjamin Scott Boyette, Sr.; children, Benjamin Scott Boyette, Jr. (Amy) and Deanna White (Johnathan); grandchildren, Jacob Boyette, Davis Boyette, John Michael White, Katelynn White, and Chloe White; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mrs. Boyette was preceded by her parents and siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the cemetery fund at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church (3042 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

