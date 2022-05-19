Advertisement

National EMS Week

METRO Ambulance
METRO Ambulance(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is one to think of paramedics, EMTs, ambulance drivers, dispatchers and everyone else that works in the world of EMS.

National EMS Week highlights the dedication of women and men that work long hours. They are right there when you or a loved one need them.

Metro Ambulance has been celebrating their work by cooking food and will have a crawfish lunch to end the week.

They say it’s important to recognize the hard work that goes into helping others.

“We can’t thank our brothers and sisters in EMS enough,” Crew Chief Paramedic Allison Mayfield said. “We are all one big family regardless of what service we work for. We all have one mission and that’s to save and help people. That’s what we try to do.”

