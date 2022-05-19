Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man from Monroe Co.

MONROE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory.

He is five feet seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bailey was last seen on Monday, May 16, on Stateline Road in Southaven.

Family members say Charles Thomas Bailey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where Bailey could be, contact Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652.

