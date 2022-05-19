Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said a Union man pleaded guilty Thursday to sex trafficking of a minor.

Court documents state Hubert Lee Horton, 43, communicated with another person by cell phone for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex with a minor. Horton asked for and received images of the minor and negotiated the price that he would pay for various sexual acts.

Horton pleaded guilty to a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1591(a)(1) which criminalizes the trafficking of a minor child for purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse for money. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Union Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the FBI investigated the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.