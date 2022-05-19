Advertisement

UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder

Carlos Stephens
Carlos Stephens(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student-athlete was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole in the death of 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, shot and killed Washington with a pistol in December 2020.

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

It’s believed Washington was meeting Stephens to sell some earbuds.

Destiny Washington
Destiny Washington(Natasha Brown)

Stephens was taken into custody after turning himself in.

