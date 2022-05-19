Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Sewell tweeted.

The representative says she is doing well and only experiencing “mild” symptoms. Sewell also noted that she had received both vaccinations and the booster shot and she was looking forward to a “full and speedy” recovery.

Sewell added that her infection was a good reminder to protect yourself by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police said two people were robbed at knifepoint outside of the Exxon station at 325...
MPD: Two people robbed at knifepoint
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19
Structure fire on May 18th.
Early morning structure fire on Whippoorwill Rd.
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 18, 2022

Latest News

The CDC is issuing a new warning against ticks this summer season.
CDC issues new warning about ticks
A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected...
Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs worldwide, EU says
Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country...
CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 17 of the state’s 67...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19