Advertisement

Alabama Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Malika Sanders-Fortier

State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the...
State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the state capitol as she’s on the democratic ticket, trying to secure a nomination for governor.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State senator Malika Sanders-Fortier wants to move across the street from the statehouse to the state capitol as she’s on the democratic ticket, trying to secure a nomination for governor.

“I’ve always been a leader in the community, always concerned about the issues of the community,” said Sanders-Fortier.

She says constantly looking at issues and solutions is what made being a state senator exciting. And now she’s passionate about building Alabama’s beloved community.

“It’s fine to win, to have one team win and football,” she said. “But when it comes to education when it comes to health care when it comes to business and our economy, it’s not okay to have winners and losers.”

MEET THE CANDIDATES
Primary candidate profiles to air on WSFA 12 News in coming days

When it comes to education all children should win, which is why this subject is at the top of the list for Sanders-Fortier.

“If we have schools in the top 1% of the entire nation, let’s take that as a model and make sure every school in our state has exactly what that school has so that they can flourish just like the top 1% schools do,” said Sanders-Fortier.

She says with a better education system, a better economy will follow.

“Many business leaders in my area in my district have said to me, you know, we have a basic test that people need to take in order to get hired here. People are having a hard time passing the basics, nothing extraordinary, the basics,” she said.

Sanders-Fortier says there are simply some things easier to do from the governor’s office, such as expanding Medicaid, and she hopes voters give her the chance to do so.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

Ala. Sec. of State John Merrill
AL Sec. of State: Virginia PAC spent over $500K for anti-Kay Ivey commercials
President Joe Biden arrives in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Two Secret Service workers were...
Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home
The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the...
Alabama jobless rate drops to all-time low of 2.8%
Once an independent candidate, Chad Chig Martin is now on the democratic ticket in the...
Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Chad Chig Martin