Car show at Winn Dixie to benefit Folds of Honor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Winn Dixie store on Highway 39 North will have live music, a big car show, a fire truck display, vendors, and grilled food for sale Saturday to raise money for military families who put their country first.

Winn-Dixie will hold its largest benefit for Folds of Honor. The store is asking customers to donate at the check-out register to support the nonprofit organization, which honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

“This is a moment for us in Meridian to show that when our community and our businesses come together, we can really raise money for a great cause. We also have fun while doing it and that’s the main thing. We just want to raise as much as we can. Last year, we were able to give away 300 scholarships. We just need to push for as much as we can get,” said event coordinator Chae Godwin.

The fundraiser is Saturday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.