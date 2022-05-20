Advertisement

Car show at Winn Dixie to benefit Folds of Honor

Winn-Dixie will have its largest fundraiser to benefit Folds of Honor, Saturday, May 21.
Winn-Dixie will have its largest fundraiser to benefit Folds of Honor, Saturday, May 21.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Winn Dixie store on Highway 39 North will have live music, a big car show, a fire truck display, vendors, and grilled food for sale Saturday to raise money for military families who put their country first.

Winn-Dixie will hold its largest benefit for Folds of Honor. The store is asking customers to donate at the check-out register to support the nonprofit organization, which honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

“This is a moment for us in Meridian to show that when our community and our businesses come together, we can really raise money for a great cause. We also have fun while doing it and that’s the main thing. We just want to raise as much as we can. Last year, we were able to give away 300 scholarships. We just need to push for as much as we can get,” said event coordinator Chae Godwin.

The fundraiser is Saturday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef
The Run for the Wall is returning full-strength after being scaled back for two years due to...
Run for the Wall returning
The Meridian Police Department said it wants to question Sameerah Smith in connection with an...
MPD seeks person for questioning
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp preparing for summer campers