Census Bureau: Mississippi may have been shortchanged in 2020 count

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report shows the 2020 numbers may have included an undercount of Mississippi’s population.

why is that good news? It turns out the state likely gained more than 100,000 residents instead of the slight loss first reported last spring.

Several politicians and state leaders said from the start they thought it was an undercount, but thought it meant the state likely stayed about the same population-wise.

The Mississippi Economic Council said the gain is something the state can use to its continued advantage.

”That tells you is that, yes, while we have held our own and maybe even grew a little bit during that timeframe, states around us have grown at a little bit higher rate. So as we think about what we do, as a state. We’ve got to figure out how do we do a better job of retaining and attracting talent to Mississippi, creating the types of jobs that are going to get people to come here.”

One recent change that leaders are hopeful will aid in retaining and recruiting talent is the teacher pay raise. The Mississippi Association of Educators said it has already heard feedback that some teachers have reconsidered out-of-state moves because of it.

