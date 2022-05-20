Advertisement

The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef

Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chicken basket on Front Street found themselves without a drive-thru window and all their beef early Friday morning.

Owner, Ben Bigelow, told WTOK that around 4 A.M. a burglar threw a brick through the drive-thru window and stole all the beef they had. That’s why it was not on the menu Friday.

“They got at least $900 worth of meat from me, I mean, it’s tough man,” Bigelow said.

Meridian Police are actively investigating and even had a person of interest who ran away from them Friday afternoon.

Bigalow says the man tossed a ribeye during his escape from authorities.

“It’s just heartbreaking when you work so hard at something and people come and take it from you,” Bigalow said.

