The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chicken basket on Front Street found themselves without a drive-thru window and all their beef early Friday morning.

Owner, Ben Bigelow, told WTOK that around 4 A.M. a burglar threw a brick through the drive-thru window and stole all the beef they had. That’s why it was not on the menu Friday.

“They got at least $900 worth of meat from me, I mean, it’s tough man,” Bigelow said.

Meridian Police are actively investigating and even had a person of interest who ran away from them Friday afternoon.

Bigalow says the man tossed a ribeye during his escape from authorities.

“It’s just heartbreaking when you work so hard at something and people come and take it from you,” Bigalow said.

