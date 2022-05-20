City of Meridian Arrest Report May 20, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MELVIN J LANDRUM
|1961
|1713 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CRAIG TOOLE
|1993
|2107 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MONTRELL C RAMSEY
|1995
|5056 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST
|DONTEA BASS
|1991
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D31 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
|KIMBERLY A STILL
|1972
|8544 CAROMA ST APT 149 OLIVE BRANCH, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JAESHIA Z AVERY
|1991
|2305 D ST APT F6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
|NORMAN D MCKINNEY
|1996
|1325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 20, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:16 AM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.