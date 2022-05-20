Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report May 20, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS D SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MELVIN J LANDRUM19611713 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CRAIG TOOLE19932107 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MONTRELL C RAMSEY19955056 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST
DONTEA BASS19912428 OLD MARION RD APT D31 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
KIMBERLY A STILL19728544 CAROMA ST APT 149 OLIVE BRANCH, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAESHIA Z AVERY19912305 D ST APT F6 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
NORMAN D MCKINNEY19961325 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to May 20, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:16 AM on May 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

