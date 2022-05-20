Funeral services for Dr. John Emory Howell will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Mike Bird officiating. Interment rites will follow at Collinsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Dr. John Emory Howell, age 84, of Collinsville passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at North Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Dr. Howell was of the United Methodist Faith. He honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard and in the Air National Guard. After his military service, he worked from 1970 until his retirement in 2005 as a Chemistry Professor for the University of Southern Mississippi. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, provider, and friend.

Dr. Howell is survived by his children, John Howell (Trish), Dr. Greg Howell (Anderson) and Lt Col Tim Howell (Veonne); seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, David Howell (Carolyn); and numerous other family members and friends.

Dr. Howell was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lois Ellen Howell and his parents, John Wilbur and Harriett Margaret Crawford Howell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Howell be made to UMCOR at //umcmission.org/umcor.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

