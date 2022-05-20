Advertisement

Empow(HER)

The empow(her) project is a collaborative project to help give girls an opportunity to learn...
The empow(her) project is a collaborative project to help give girls an opportunity to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Empow(her) project is a collaborative project to help give girls an opportunity to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is a career & technical education (CTE) initiative that is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education to help give girls another opportunity to learn more about the stem fields.

We talked with Marie Roberts about what this meant for the community and for the girls. “You know at the end of the day today they might realize they may not be interested in one of those specific career fields, but they have still learned something about themselves. They have also learned a new way to plug into our community and give back through serving others. They can reflect on that and take away from this day the importance of reflecting on what it is they want to do, how they are going to get there, and how powerful education can be for themselves and for their future.”

This was a wonderful opportunity for helping the community as the organization and the girls built 12 beds today all for citizens around the area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

The Meridian Police Department said it wants to question Sameerah Smith in connection with an...
MPD seeks person for questioning
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp preparing for summer camps
Local EMS workers were treated to a lunch of crawfish, shrimp and all the fixings at Metro...
EMS workers honored with crawfish & shrimp lunch
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say