MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Empow(her) project is a collaborative project to help give girls an opportunity to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is a career & technical education (CTE) initiative that is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education to help give girls another opportunity to learn more about the stem fields.

We talked with Marie Roberts about what this meant for the community and for the girls. “You know at the end of the day today they might realize they may not be interested in one of those specific career fields, but they have still learned something about themselves. They have also learned a new way to plug into our community and give back through serving others. They can reflect on that and take away from this day the importance of reflecting on what it is they want to do, how they are going to get there, and how powerful education can be for themselves and for their future.”

This was a wonderful opportunity for helping the community as the organization and the girls built 12 beds today all for citizens around the area.

