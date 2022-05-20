Advertisement

EMS workers honored with crawfish & shrimp lunch

Local EMS workers were treated to a lunch of crawfish, shrimp and all the fixings at Metro...
Local EMS workers were treated to a lunch of crawfish, shrimp and all the fixings at Metro Ambulance in downtown Meridian Friday.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency Medical Services or EMS workers have been honored all week for the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Local EMS workers were treated to a lunch of crawfish, shrimp and all the fixings at Metro Ambulance in downtown Meridian Friday. EMS workers provide pre-hospital emergency medical care and their duties create an inherent risk for on-the-job injuries and illnesses.

“I love it,” said John Hollingsworth of Metro Ambulance. “I mean there’s not enough appreciation for what we do anyway and for what the people at Metro Ambulance put towards this to show their appreciation. They go above and beyond every year.”

“Today is a special day about EMS in general,” said Justin “Scrappy” Allen of Metro Ambulance. “Basically, they’re thanking us for coming out and being responders and all that good stuff. We sure appreciate them cooking crawfish today for us.”

This is the 47th national EMS week after it was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say
Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag
Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag
Gov. Tate Reeves reopened candidate qualifying until May 30, 2022, in Circuit Court District 5,...
Governor reopens qualifying for judgeship
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases