EMS workers honored with crawfish & shrimp lunch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency Medical Services or EMS workers have been honored all week for the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

Local EMS workers were treated to a lunch of crawfish, shrimp and all the fixings at Metro Ambulance in downtown Meridian Friday. EMS workers provide pre-hospital emergency medical care and their duties create an inherent risk for on-the-job injuries and illnesses.

“I love it,” said John Hollingsworth of Metro Ambulance. “I mean there’s not enough appreciation for what we do anyway and for what the people at Metro Ambulance put towards this to show their appreciation. They go above and beyond every year.”

“Today is a special day about EMS in general,” said Justin “Scrappy” Allen of Metro Ambulance. “Basically, they’re thanking us for coming out and being responders and all that good stuff. We sure appreciate them cooking crawfish today for us.”

This is the 47th national EMS week after it was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford.

