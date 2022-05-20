Governor reopens qualifying for judgeship

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves reopened candidate qualifying until May 30, 2022, in Circuit Court District 5, Place 2 (Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston Counties). This was due to the death of the Honorable George M. Mitchell, Jr., who was the only candidate who qualified for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election for this position.

In the coming days, Reeves will make an interim appointment to fill this position pending the results of the Nov. 8 general election.

The governor also set a special election for July 19, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House District 119 created by the resignation of State Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes. The qualifying deadline for this special election is May 30, 2022.

