Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 19, 2022
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 18, 2022