Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – A man accused of robbing a vape shop with a pop is now awaiting a bail hearing.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, Columbus police were called to an armed robbery at the Chevron Vape Shop.

At the time, it was reported that a man displayed a weapon and demanded money. He then took off on foot.

Police responded quickly and began a search. Less than 15 minutes later, they found Ronald Mixon, Jr. in the area.

It was also discovered that the weapon involved was a Sprite bottle wrapped in a black bag that Mixon reportedly pointed out as if it were a weapon.

Money from the store was also recovered.

Mixon is being charged with armed robbery. No bond has been set.

