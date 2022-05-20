Mississippi man accused of robbing vape shop with Sprite bottle wrapped in bag

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – A man accused of robbing a vape shop with a pop is now awaiting a bail hearing.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, Columbus police were called to an armed robbery at the Chevron Vape Shop.

At the time, it was reported that a man displayed a weapon and demanded money. He then took off on foot.

Police responded quickly and began a search. Less than 15 minutes later, they found Ronald Mixon, Jr. in the area.

It was also discovered that the weapon involved was a Sprite bottle wrapped in a black bag that Mixon reportedly pointed out as if it were a weapon.

Money from the store was also recovered.

Mixon is being charged with armed robbery. No bond has been set.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.