Mr. Curtis Wayne Burt, age 81, of Meridian, Mississippi died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Burt was a loving and faithful husband and is survived by his wife of 28 years, Doris Lorrine Cooper Burt; sons, Mike Burt and Charlie Burt; brother, Joseph Burt (Anne); and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Velma Lewis Burt, and six siblings.

