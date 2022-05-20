Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

Winn-Dixie will have its largest fundraiser to benefit Folds of Honor, Saturday, May 21.
Car show at Winn Dixie to benefit Folds of Honor
Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef
The Run for the Wall is returning full-strength after being scaled back for two years due to...
Run for the Wall returning
The Meridian Police Department said it wants to question Sameerah Smith in connection with an...
MPD seeks person for questioning