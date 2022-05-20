Advertisement

Pine Lake Fellowship Camp preparing for summer camps

Overnight and day camps kick off in June
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One camp is gearing up for their annual summer camp programs.

Pine Lake Fellowship Camp will start hosting weeklong overnight and day camp events in the month of June. The camp is offered to children aged 6 to 17. They will be able to participate in many different activities during their time at the camp and they’ll be able to learn from positive role models. They hope to give children a fun an memorable experience at the camp.

Day camp costs $165 for the week while overnight camp cots $255.

If you are interested in sending your child to Pine Lake you can sign them up here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson said Hubert Lee Horton, 43, of Union, pleaded guilty...
Union man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor in connection with sex trafficking
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
James Johnson is known around the community as the “Coca-Cola Man”.
Meridian’s “Coca-Cola Man” embraces unique hobby
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 19, 2022
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

Latest News

METRO Ambulance
National EMS Week
Threefoot Brewing
Threefoot Brewing receives award, adds business hours
Youth Job Fair
Teens participate in Youth Job Fair at Velma Young Community Center
Patrick Braud speaks at city council meeting
Members of the community speak to the city council about drainage issues