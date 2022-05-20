Pine Lake Fellowship Camp preparing for summer camps

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One camp is gearing up for their annual summer camp programs.

Pine Lake Fellowship Camp will start hosting weeklong overnight and day camp events in the month of June. The camp is offered to children aged 6 to 17. They will be able to participate in many different activities during their time at the camp and they’ll be able to learn from positive role models. They hope to give children a fun an memorable experience at the camp.

My favorite part is just the joy and exuberance. They get to experience trying new things--taking positive risks like going down the zip line. It’s kind of scary but once you do it the look on their face of accomplishing something scary and now a feeling of exuberance and an adrenaline rush is really, really important.

Day camp costs $165 for the week while overnight camp cots $255.

If you are interested in sending your child to Pine Lake you can sign them up here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.