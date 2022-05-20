Advertisement

Run for the Wall returning

The Run for the Wall is returning full-strength after being scaled back for two years due to the pandemic.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Run for the Wall is returning full-strength after being scaled back for two years due to the pandemic. Bikers from all over the country are participating in the annual ride that honors all Veterans, prisoners of war and those still missing in action. Newton and Meridian are part of the Southern Route that will bring bikers to town May 23-24.

Hundreds of bikers are riding the 3,000 miles from California to Washington, D.C., to bring attention to the cause.

“It started in 2001, coming through Meridian, and it has been coming through every year except for the past two years. COVID has slowed it down. We had a small group come through but not the full group, so this is going to be the first year since COVID,” said event coordinator, David Kimbrell. “It is going to be the full group coming through the Southern Route. There are three routes and we are the Southern Route that comes through here. It is the most favorite route. We supply food; we supply a laundry service at no charge to them. This is the only route that does that.”

The Veterans Appreciation Committee said it wants as many people as possible out supporting the riders. It’s scheduled to arrive in Meridian shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. You may follow the route at the Run for the Wall website.

