War in Ukraine hits home for family living on the Coast

A concert will be held Saturday night at St. Peter's By- the Sea Episcopal Church to raise...
A concert will be held Saturday night at St. Peter's By- the Sea Episcopal Church to raise money for the family from Ukraine.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Long Beach, Miss. (WLOX) - Ukraine’s war with Russia has raged on for nearly three months.

Although the fighting is taking place halfway around the world, the war hits home for Nataliya Molsbee and her family living in South Mississippi.

“My heart is broken,” Molsbee said.

Molsbee moved to the U.S. ten years ago. She’s now watching from her Long Beach home destruction unfold in her native Ukraine.

“I just can’t believe the world has so much evil still,” Molsbee said.

When the war started Molsbee’s sister, brother and law and their child were still in her home area of Ukraine in Odesa. It didn’t take long for them to make the decision to leave.

Molsbee’s sister’s family spent days on the border waiting to cross out of the country. Ultimately, they made it to the U.S. and ,on Easter day, were reunited with Molsbee on the Coast.

“That meeting was overwhelming because not only had I not seen them for ten years, but it was also during the war. Seeing my sister alive was like winning a lottery ticket.”

The journey for Molsbee’s sister cost thousands of dollars. Donations from people across the Coast helped pay for the trip.

“I never asked one single person, they just came to our family and suggested their financial help.”

The generosity continues at St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church in Gulfport, where Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. a concert and art auction will take place to raise money for the family.

“They are safe, but at the same time they don’t have stability. They don’t have a home, they left everything behind and came here with nothing.”

Molsbee is also doing her part to help her friends left behind in Ukraine. As a musician and music teacher she’s organized other Ukrainian benefit concerts.

“I’m a living proof that Americans have the biggest hearts, they truly care and help you when you need help the most. Maybe Ukraine has the bravest, but the United States has people with the biggest hearts.”

For more information on the concert and how you can help: https://stpetersbytheseagulfport.com/concert-for-ukraine-may-21-2022-600pm/

