Weather turns rainy and cooler this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A change in the weather pattern will open the door to showers and thunderstorms that will help us tame this summer-like heat that has been threatening our record high temperatures this week.

This Weekend

The change begins this weekend. The most salvageable part of this weekend to be outside is probably Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing the afternoon, and they’ll be with us through the evening. Rain and thunder will be more widepsread on Sunday, but the rain may more on-and-off throughout much of the day.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the mid-to-upper 70s by midnight. Clouds and areas of fog will form overnight. The low temperature will be near 75 degrees. Saturday will start with warm sunshine. We’ll warm to a high of 92 degrees amid increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the late afternoon and cool many of us into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The showers and storms will fade in the evening.

Looking Ahead

The occasional showers and thunderstorms will stay with us through most of next week. Drying will begin late in the week.

