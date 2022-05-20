Wet weather is around the corner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, today is the last day we will experience tempertures in the mid-90s. A stray shower can not be ruled out this afternoon. The heat is still a factor for today so be sure to double check your backseats and find ways to stay cool.

A chance for thunderstorms are in the near future as we look ahead to Saturday. By the afternoon on Saturday, we can expect some heavy rain and possibly hail. The threat is not severe however, by Sunday we do have a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat that is associated with the low-end threat is damaging winds. So, be sure to stay weather aware.

Headed into next week the rain continues and localized flooding is possible. Keep an umbrella handy as you make your way throughout the week.

