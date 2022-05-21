Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record-low of 2.8%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.

The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate.

Shelby County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate while Wilcox County has the highest.

April’s rate represents 63,208 unemployed people compared to 65,441 in March and 81,599 in April 2021.

Though the 2.8% unemployment rate is a record-low, we all know there’s no shortage of businesses looking for people to work. “Now Hiring” signs can still be found on windows and doors across the state.

The state labor department says that’s simply because everything isn’t perfect, but we are improving.

Tara Hutchison, the communication director for the state labor department, says right now the industries that are thriving in the state include manufacturing, as well as professional and business services. The ones still struggling continue to include leisure, hospitality, and trucking industries.

So with many still needing workers, how do we have record unemployment? Hutchison describes the rate as a simple math equation.

“It doesn’t always work out that way, but this month all the things that we needed to happen to see a decrease in the unemployment rate happened,” said Hutchison. “You saw growth in the labor force, you saw growth in the people who are counted as employed, and you saw a decrease in the number of people who are counted as unemployed. All of which will result in an unemployment rate drop.”

Hutchison says now their mission is to make sure the available workforce is prepared and trained to fill the current open positions.

She says if anyone is looking for a job or looking for a career change, they can head to the Department of Labor’s website to search for help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.