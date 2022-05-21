Advertisement

Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff

Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.
Keith Charles Sandidge, 62.(Columbia Police Department)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested at his home early Saturday morning after authorities say he allegedly shot and killed his sister and shot multiple times at law officers during an 11-hour standoff.

Keith C. Sandidge, 54, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge, with more charges pending, said Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly, .

Kelly said Sandidge allegedly shot and killed his sister, Sherralann Longmire, 61, at the home they shared at 414 Mary St.

Kelly says he wasn’t sure when Longmire was shot, but said she was found dead in a car on the property.

Kelly said officers had gone to the home around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a domestic violence call. When law enforcement arrived, Sandidge began shooting at them.

No officer was injured, but several police cars were hit by bullets.

Kelly says Sandidge barricaded himself in the residence and continued shooting at officers.

The chief put out a call for assistance and officers from several different departments responded.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, Kelly said a Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team found Sandidge hiding in a crawl space under the house and arrested him.

Sandidge is being held at the Marion County Detention Center. His initial day in court has not yet been determined.

Law enforcement personnel have secured the scene, but the public is being asked to avoid the crime scene at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

