East Webster beats Lake to clinch 2A state championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake was taking on East Webster in game two of the MHSAA 2A state championship.

Lake is the defending 2021 state champions and a back to back title would be a first for the school.

East Webster took game one so the Hornets would have to get a win in game two.

From the top of the first the Lady Hornets would get out quick.

East Webster would step up to bat and errors would sting the Hornets early on.

East Webster would go up 5-0 after the first inning.

An RBI double would get Lake on the board but after that they would not be able to rally anymore.

The Lady Hornets fall in the 2A state championship 11-1.

Senior Gracie McKee said, “I’m proud. We came into the season knowing that we were the ones with the target on our backs because we won it last year and honestly not many people saw us getting here. We made it back so I’m proud of it. I just hate that we couldn’t pull it through.”

Lake senior, Katlyn Lott said, “We made history at our school two years in a row. [We] Definitely finished with a bang!”

