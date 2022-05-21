Advertisement

Enterprise falls to Booneville in 3A state championship

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise took on Booneville for the MHSAA 3A state championship.

Booneville took game one over Enterprise, so the Bulldogs would need to get a win in game two.

Enterprise would struggle at bat throughout the entire game but from the first inning the Blue Devils would get the Bulldogs out quick.

When Booneville stepped up to bat they would get a two run home run and then two RBI’s to go up 4-0 early.

The game would become a pitchers dual for a while and no more runs would be scored until the bottom of the 5th.

Booneville pitcher and Ole Miss commit, Hallie Burns pitched a no hitter to carry the Blue Devils to an 8-0 victory over Enterprise.

Head coach of the Enterprise Bulldogs, Jeremy Wilkins, chose to hang up his coaching hat so this was his last game as the head softball coach.

Wilkins said, “Kind of bitter sweet that it ended. Obviously excited that it ended in a state championship [run] but bitter sweet that it ended in a loss.”

Enterprise senior Catherine Stroud said, “It meant the world to me and my girls. Like I said earlier, we set this goal. We made it here. Obviously we didn’t end the way we wanted to but we still got to represent Enterprise.”

