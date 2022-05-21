Folds of Honor hosted at Winn Dixie

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area grocery store gave back to military veterans earlier today.

Winn Dixie hosted its “Folds of Honor” benefit outside its store on Highway 39 North. There was a car show, fire truck display. and live music. They also sold grilled food and the proceeds went to military families. Customers could also donate money while shopping in the store. Event participants were happy to do something for people that give so much to the country.

The men and women of the U.S. military gave so much. Giving back to families after all they’ve done for us makes sense. We have some active members in our car club who are military so it hits home with us a little bit.

Everyone was happy to raise money for a good cause. All of the proceeds donated in the event will go towards helping provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.

