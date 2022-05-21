Advertisement

Folds of Honor hosted at Winn Dixie

Proceeds will go to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans
Car show at Folds of Honor
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An area grocery store gave back to military veterans earlier today.

Winn Dixie hosted its “Folds of Honor” benefit outside its store on Highway 39 North. There was a car show, fire truck display. and live music. They also sold grilled food and the proceeds went to military families. Customers could also donate money while shopping in the store. Event participants were happy to do something for people that give so much to the country.

Everyone was happy to raise money for a good cause. All of the proceeds donated in the event will go towards helping provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.

