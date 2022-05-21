Advertisement

Storms are expected this afternoon, but some could reach severe limits

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has added our area to the Marginal Risk Zone for today. This is the lowest risk (level 1 out of 5), but it’s a risk none-the-less. Damaging wind is the main threat, but some storms with at least 1 inch hail are also possible. Any severe storms will be isolated, but there will be scattered storms popping up after 1PM. The risk for isolated severe weather will remain through roughly 10PM. Have ways of getting alerts. When thunder roars, go indoors.

More isolated severe storms are possible for Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of and along a cold front. Again, damaging wind & 1 inch hail are possible. Also, bouts of heavy rain can be expected Sunday. This will linger into Monday, and localized flooding is possible. Rainfall estimates between Sunday and Monday will range from 1-3″.

Daily rain chances are possible most of next week. However, after today, 90s go away for a little while.

