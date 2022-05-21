Stormy weekend continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dodging thunderstorms today as it truly feels like summer here in east Mississippi. We have been seeing record heat the past couple of days and we saw record matching temperatures today as we tied the record of 95 degrees set back in 1962, but now we are seeing temperatures in the mid-70s.

With the cooldown of temperatures, we will also be getting strong thunderstorms but the treat for showers diminishes into the later hours tonight. We will get another round tomorrow morning and then we will see another round of storms in the evening with that being our best treat of high winds and heavy rain. The storms in the evening could be stronger based on how much instability is left in the atmosphere after the storms today and tomorrow.

You will want to bring that umbrella to church in the morning just in case a shower fires up earlier than expected.

