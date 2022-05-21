Advertisement

Stormy weekend continues

We have been dodging thunderstorms today as it truly feels like summer here in east...
We have been dodging thunderstorms today as it truly feels like summer here in east Mississippi. We have been seeing record heat the past couple of days and we saw record matching temperatures today as we tied the record of 95 degrees set back in 1962, but now we are seeing temperatures in the mid-70s. With the cooldown of temperatures, we will also be getting strong thunderstorms but the treat for showers diminishes into the later hours tonight. We will get another round tomorrow morning and then we will see another round of storms in the evening with that being our best treat of high winds and heavy rain. The storms in the evening could be stronger based on how much instability is left in the atmosphere after the storms today and tomorrow. You will want to bring that umbrella to church in the morning just in case a shower fires up earlier than expected.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dodging thunderstorms today as it truly feels like summer here in east Mississippi. We have been seeing record heat the past couple of days and we saw record matching temperatures today as we tied the record of 95 degrees set back in 1962, but now we are seeing temperatures in the mid-70s.

With the cooldown of temperatures, we will also be getting strong thunderstorms but the treat for showers diminishes into the later hours tonight. We will get another round tomorrow morning and then we will see another round of storms in the evening with that being our best treat of high winds and heavy rain. The storms in the evening could be stronger based on how much instability is left in the atmosphere after the storms today and tomorrow.

You will want to bring that umbrella to church in the morning just in case a shower fires up earlier than expected.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
The Meridian Police Department said it questioned Sameerah Smith in connection with an active...
MPD: Person questioned, no other details released
Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 20, 2022

Latest News

Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon/evening
Storms are expected this afternoon, but some could reach severe limits
Weather - May 20, 2022
Weather - May 20, 2022
Saturday morning may be the most salvageable part of the weekend.
Weather turns rainy and cooler this weekend
Showers into the weekend
Wet weather is around the corner