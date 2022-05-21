MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Children’s Museum hosted the SUPER-lympic games today. Through this event, they hoped to inspire children and families to implement easy, healthy lifestyle habits through fun, educational activities focusing on the benefits and importance of physical and mental health.

We talked with director Heather Woodall about what this meant for the kids. “here in meridian we have several initiatives and one of those is health and nutrition, so we have started this event to encourage healthy eating and physical activity. We encourage the community to get active and we are so grateful to have the blue cross blue shield of Mississippi as a sponsor today, we also have several other healthcare providers so that we can help connect our community to them as well.”

