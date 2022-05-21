Advertisement

Unvaccinated Air Force Academy cadets to receive degrees

FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from...
FILE - Air Force Academy cadets make their way to their seats as family and friends cheer from the stands during the United States Air Force Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the USAFA in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 26, 2021. Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers in May 2022, because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials.(Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP, File)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy Board says three cadets who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week can graduate from the USAFA. This decision was reportedly made on Friday.

Officials say those cadets will get a Bachelor of Science degree, but they will not be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated.

The USAFA says “a decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force”.

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn sent a letter to the AFA superintendent, asking him to change his mind about the cadets ability to graduate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. The graduation for the Air Force Academy is Wednesday, May 25.

