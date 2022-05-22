Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Police say they have arrested the man responsible for stealing all the beef from The Chicken Basket on May 20.

Lamaurice Jenkins has been charged with commercial burglary and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Police say that Jenkins was spotted the day he committed the crime but evaded arrest, today he was spotted in the same area near Mill St. and 3rd Ave. and was taken into custody while carrying stolen produce from The Chicken Basket.

