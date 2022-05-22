Advertisement

Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary

Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.
Lamaurice Jenkins' mugshot.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Police say they have arrested the man responsible for stealing all the beef from The Chicken Basket on May 20.

Lamaurice Jenkins has been charged with commercial burglary and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Police say that Jenkins was spotted the day he committed the crime but evaded arrest, today he was spotted in the same area near Mill St. and 3rd Ave. and was taken into custody while carrying stolen produce from The Chicken Basket.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
The Meridian Police Department said it questioned Sameerah Smith in connection with an active...
MPD: Person questioned, no other details released
Brian Boler's mugshot
Meridian Police make shooting arrest
Damage done by the burglar at The Chicken Basket.
The Chicken Basket burglarized, thief takes all the beef

Latest News

Paramedic Allison Mayfield
Frontline Responders: Paramedic Allison Mayfield
One man dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Kemper County
Mississippi State falls in game three to the Vols 10-5.
Mississippi State hosts No. 1 Tennessee in game three
The Spartans host the Lions.
Magnolia Spartans vs Georgia-Lina Lions