Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from ship on fire near Gulfport

The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the Coast Guard rescued a dog and seven people from a boat that caught fire near Gulfport.

A mayday call from the boat was sent out at around 9:30 a.m. An aircrew was then dispatched to the location of the vessel, deploying a rescue life raft on arrival. A boatcrew would later retrieve the seven boaters along with their dog.

“Today officially kicks off National Safe Boating Week. The prudent actions of those aboard the Hatteras – hailing mayday to the Coast Guard and all personnel wearing life jackets, coupled with the quick actions of the aircrew deploying the life raft, ultimately allowed the Coast Guard to bring all seven back to shore safely,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Sullivan, a Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator. “This case was a seamless example of teamwork and coordination between multiple different Coast Guard and local assets.”

Those who were rescued were last reported to be in stable condition.

On Saturday, the Ship Island Excursions M/V Capt. Pete, on it’s way to Ship Island, overheard a Mayday alarm on vhf...

Posted by Ship Island Excursions on Monday, May 23, 2022

